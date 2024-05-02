Byron Mayes, 40, died Sunday, April 29, 2024.

He was born March 20, 1984, in Maryville, to Kyle and Sandy Mayes. He was a member of the Maryville High School class of 2002 and spent most of his life living in his hometown.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rheta and Bud Fannon and paternal grandparents, Roy and Beverly Mayes.

He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Aaron Mayes (Alisha Degase), Dane Mayes (Gabby Haggard); several nieces and nephews, Alex Mayes, Tyler Cook, Kohlby Cook, Collin Mayes, Addi Haggard, and Jasper Mayes; aunt and uncle, Penny (Jim) Proctor and Brian (Pam) Muncy; numerous extended family and friends.

Mr. Mayes’ body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 11, at Nodaway Memorial Gardens followed by a memorial luncheon.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.