The New Nodaway Humane Society will have a new bench on a walking trail behind their building thanks to a donation from the Clements family. The Clements have been making memorial donations to the New Nodaway Humane Society ever since their son, Bradie died in 2015. The bench is near the trail that the city will be mowing allowing dogs and people to walk. The bench is also dedicated to their family dog, Jake.

Those present for the bench gift were front: Angee Clements, and back, Darren Clements, Ben Clements and New Nodaway Humane Society Manager Wendy Combs.