By Morgan Guyer

The Northwest Missouri area Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be having their second annual power camp at Northwest from 8 am to noon on July 5-7.

The camp will be for any children, grades 3-8, and will utilize the Northwest gym and football field for a variety of sports. Power camps offer excellent instruction and competition through sports-specific and a multi-sport focus. The athletes will rotate through to not only get that athletic training, but also spiritual training involving bible studies as well as breakout and small group activities. Training will be conducted by middle school, high school and college athletes and coaches from Maryville.

According to the FCA NWMO area representative Zach Weston, last year there were around 50 participants, and he is expecting somewhere from 50 to 75 this year.

The FCA is headquartered in Kansas City, and has a vision to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes and a mission to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church, according to their website. FCA is involved all over the US and 114 countries with 2,000 employees, and currently has had over 80,000 people attend their camps.

“It’s utilizing the athletic realm and the influence it has, and using the power of that to help people grow in their faith and begin a relationship with God and be healthy in their spiritual life,” Weston said.

Weston’s job is to help coaches with their FCA “huddles” and to provide resources and training. He is looking forward to the camp later this summer.

“I get to watch the coaches and athletes share their faith with the younger kids and have a great time hanging out and growing together and encouraging each other spiritually. It’s really neat to just sit back and watch those connections that I’ve made through my job, and to, of course, get to watch those little kid’s eyes light up when they get to hang out with those high school and college athletes,” noted Weston.

Registration is available at nwmofca.org/camp for $30, and every participant will get a shirt and a Holy Bible.