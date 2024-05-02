Kathleen Beatrice McQuinn Schafer, 88, Skidmore, died Friday, April 26, 2024, at her home.

She was born September 4, 1935, on her parent’s farm near Conception, to Hubert and Stephanie Steinhauser McQuinn. She graduated from Jefferson High School,Conception. She was a lifelong Northwest Missouri resident.

On April 30, 1955, she married Herman Richard Schafer at the Conception Abbey Basilica, Conception. He preceded her in death after 48 years of marriage.

Mrs. Schafer was a mother and farm wife, raising her children and helping her husband on the farm.

She was a member and attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, and St. Gerard Circle of the church.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, May 2, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Skidmore Pumkin Show, Skidmore, and can be directed to 29207 Holt 140, Maitland, MO 64466.

