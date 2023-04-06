Winifred Louise (Nelson) Negaard, 94, formerly of Guilford, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Scheurer Health in Pigeon, MI.

Winnie was born September 9,1928 to the late Alma Sr. and Tony Johanna (Meinike) Nelson. Winnie was the sixth of seven children. Winnie joined Lucy Marie, Bertha Mildred, Kenneth Floyd , Alma Nelson Jr., Norman Meinike, and Fiona Charlotte.

Winnie attended Whiteford Elementary and Guilford High School. She continued her education at Graceland University earning an associate’s degree in education in 1948 and started her career at Lincoln Elementary near Guilford. She continued her education while teaching, earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University. Winnie moved to Keokuk, IA, where she taught elementary and enjoyed good friends.

Winnie met and married Raymond Negaard Jr in 1955. They initially settled in Sisseton, SD, then bought into the family farm in Missouri. They built and resided in their home in the country near Guilford, and raised their children Carol Jean, James Lynn, and Darrell Raymond. The farm was a place of adventure and respite for many relatives and friends.

After several years at home raising her children, Winnie worked at Guilford Elementary as a teacher and principal. Her career in education spanned over 25 years and touched thousands of lives.

Upon retirement, Winnie was a tireless worker for Camp Quality, a camp for children with cancer. She was on the Camp Quality board and served in many positions. She bonded with her sorority sisters and enjoyed their social activities. In recent years, Winnie spent her time between Independence, San Antonio and Michigan with family. Winnie loved her family and friends and held faith in God and Jesus at the center of her life.

A memorial service will be 3 pm, Sunday, May 28 at the Community of Christ in Guilford, with her nephews Ron Smith and Garland Land officiating. Interment will be in Graves Cemetery in Guilford. Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon, MI is handling the arrangements.