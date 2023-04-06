Bob Alford, 92, Barnard, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born March 25, 1931, in Kodoka, SD, to John and Emily Duba Alford. He was a graduate of Maryville High School, Maryville.

On August 14, 1949, he married Beverly J. Wooten. They celebrated 73 years of marriage last year.

Mr. Alford owned and operated Platte River Sand. He was a subcontractor for Nodaway County and Andrew County Bridge Construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann Alford.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly, of the home; two sons, Ken (Pam) Alford and Rick Alford; five grandchildren, Kerri (Justin) Loper, Erik Alford, Emily (Blake) Belgram, Shannon Alford, Jennifer (Greg) Mikel; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Friday, April 7 at Salem Cemetery, Barnard. Friends may pay their respects from 9 am to 6 pm Thursday, April 6 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Salem Cemetery Association, New Nodaway Humane Society or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.