Beverly Sue Busby Elmore, age 91, Maryville, passed away on April 3, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, Missouri.

Beverly was born July 22, 1931. Her parents were Byron and Neri Robertson Busby. Beverly grew up with her sister and twin brothers on a farm near Pumpkin Center. She lived all her life in Nodaway County.

Beverly graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1948 and then studied at Northwest Missouri State College. Beverly started her career as a secretary/book keeper at her uncle’s Dealership, Babb-St. Clair Motor Company while she was in high school.

On September 16, 1951, she was united in marriage to Merrill Dean Elmore. They moved to Burlington Jct. to own and operate Junction Oil and Produce and raise their family. Upon closing their business, Beverly was employed by the West Nodaway School District as a teacher’s aide and secretary.

After Mr. Elmore’s death in 1979, she moved to Maryville. She was employed as secretary of the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court and later as secretary at the First United Methodist Church until her retirement in 1998.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Monday, April 10 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nodaway County Senior Center and the Burlington Jct. American Legion Auxiliary Auxiliary.