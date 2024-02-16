Wilma Ann Adams-Ellis, 67, Perry, died Monday, February 12, 2024, at the UnityPoint Health – Iowa Methodist Medical Center – Des Moines, IA.

She was born December 30, 1956.

She is survived by her only son, Benjamin (Lisa) Adams; grandchildren, Cassandra Jane Adams and Nathaniel James Adams; brother, James “Jim” Bears; and a sister.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Anna Bears; former husbands, Joseph David Adams and Charlie Ellis.

Services will be at 10 am, Monday, February 19 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, followed by graveside services at Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation in Mrs. Adams-Ellis’s name.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.