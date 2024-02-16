Diane Kay Fisher Lierz, 67, Topeka, KS, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Midland Care Hospice in Topeka.

She was born January 5, 1963, in Maryville, to Kenneth E. and Carolyn D. Lowry Fisher.

She graduated from Maryville High School in 1981 and earned her BS degree in international marketing from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1985. She had lived in Holton, Manhattan, and for many years in Topeka, KS.

Ms. Lierz had worked in retail management for Walmart.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville.

Her body has been cremated. Memorial graveside services will be at 11 am, March 2 at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the Midland Care Hospice, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.