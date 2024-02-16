The annual Nodaway County Government Day was February 8. Nodaway County officeholders explained the workings of county government to groups of eighth graders.

Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace explains the flow of work between the county offices to four of the nine eighth graders from Jefferson C-123. They are Bella Day, Chloe Peery, Kirsten Miller and Brayden Angle.

Other schools attending were Maryville, North Nodaway, South Nodaway, West Nodaway, and St. Gregory Barbarigo School which sent their eighth graders. Northeast Nodaway brought its sophomores to the event.