Willow + Elm, located at 107 East Fourth and owned by Stephanie Campbell Yount, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce December Business of the Month.

The firm is being recognized for its commitment to the community and its promotion of wellness – physical, mental, and emotional.

The nomination form stated, “I was very impressed by the Willow + Elm For the Girls event. Stephanie and her team are always thinking of new ways to support not only women’s health but also body positivity, mindful living, and female empowerment as a whole. It is evident that Willow + Elm’s mission is to be inclusive, which is so refreshing for a small, rural community.”

Originally opening as two businesses, Blue Willow Boutique and White Elm Mercantile, Willow + Elm is the consolidation of both, inspiring patrons to “live life beautifully.” Retail products include apparel, home decor and gift items. Willow + Elm is open from 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Friday and also from 10 am to 4 pm, Saturday.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.