At a December 6 Jefferson C-123 Board of Education meeting, current K-12 PE Teacher Dallas Giedd was accepted as the new superintendent starting in the 2024/25 school year. Current Superintendent Tim Jermain will be retiring at the end of this school year.

Giedd graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in math education, and then received a masters in secondary educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State in 2008. He got his specialist degree in superintendency in 2015 from Northwest as well. He has 19 total years in education, and this is his third year at Jefferson. He previously served 14 years in the Park Hill School District as a math teacher and a part-time administrative intern. He also was the 6-12 Principal for Albany for two years.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of the Jefferson C-123 School District. I look forward to working with the faculty and Tri-C community to uphold the traditions and high expectations of the district,” Giedd said.

Giedd is married to Veronica Giedd, and they have three children, Brock, Mack and Vivian.