Samuel “Sam” Ray Lyle, 83, Burlington Jct, died Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born September 15, 1940, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Raymond Harold and Edith Lillian Jones Lyle. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1958 and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On October 2, 1961, he married Joetta L. Johnson, in Dentonville, AR.

Mr. Lyle was a farmer all his life.

He was a member of the Saddle Club, the Hoof & Horn Saddle Club, the Kiwanis Tractor Pull, and helped with 4-H.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, May 18 at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 17 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct.

