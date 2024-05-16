The Hopkins City Council has met three times, April 10, April 15 and May 6, to conduct business with O’Tax, the city’s hired manager, to get the city back on track.

March expenses were corrected and approved at the April 10 meeting. The April 2 election results were presented. Allan Thompson and Rick Gladman were reelected as aldermen and the marijuana sales tax was passed.

At the April 15 meeting, the board appointed Alderman Rick Gladman as the second signer at the bank for CDs. The Evergy bill for the lagoon electricity was presented and paid. In closed session, an inquiry was made about the April water bills. Sue Wagner of O’Tax said the bills had been mailed April 12. She said late fees won’t be added until May 1.

Back in open session, O’Tax was approved to talk to the city’s insurance agent. The aldermen agreed for the water to be billed per ordinance.

Gladman said his brother’s septic system needed to be fixed and a road tube put in. Chief Operator Chris Bird said he would look at the septic tank but the installation of the tube would require extra help.

Discussion was held on the Zoom meeting at the first of April about the grant help for proposed demolitions from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (ReCOG). City Attorney Tayrn Henry said she would go through each proposed demolition contract for a fee prior to the grant approval. At the May 6 meeting, Kary Owens and Deena Poynter of Hopkins Community Betterment, talked to the council about the application for the demolition grant through Northwest Missouri ReCOG. That group will pay the $1,500 application fee. ReCOG has an approved list of contractors for the demolitions. Bird had concerns about Hopkins financial situation and whether or not the city could afford to apply for the grants.

Wagner discussed the delinquent payments on water, sewer and trash. She said there was approximately $9,000 in delinquent. In checking through billing, she determined the 2022 sewer increase had not ever been billed to customers. She also found a resident who hadn’t received a bill in over a year and a half. The council decided to go back a year to determine correct billing for all residents. Now, there will be a two-month grace period, so residents can make arrangements for payment. If it’s not paid or the resident doesn’t agree to a payment plan, late fees and interest will start to accrue. If needed, each case will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Wagner assured the council the March and April water, sewer and trash billings were correct.

The council appointed Sue Wagner as the city clerk/treasurer with the understanding Mary Smith will be in the city hall office. Her hours of operation will be 8 am to noon, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 am to noon, the second Saturday of the month.

The New Nodaway Humane Society contract for monthly service at $30 a month was approved. Thompson wants the humane society drive-through to be on different times and days.

The USDA is requesting the financial information for 2022 and 2023 for the city loans. O’Tax is going to have to complete an audit to submit the quarterly unemployment payments.

With the cemetery records, as far as Wagner can determine, nothing has been done since previous City Clerk Dee O’Riley was there. Everything they discover with the cemetery information will be separated.

The payroll account at the bank will be closed. O’Tax didn’t use it in April for the bi-weekly payroll. It was costing the city $8 per month. Part-time employees must submit hours worked and what was done.

The sewer bill for $127.60 will be waived for the water leak at 305 North First Street residence since the water had not flowed down the sewer.

Receipts for credit card and charge accounts must be signed and submitted. Two of the three city credit card accounts have been closed.

The video cameras at the city hall were turned off, but will be relocated and turned back on.

The street repair bid from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, for $51,375.39 was approved. The streets selected for chip and seal are Thompson: Highway 148 to South Sixth; Roseberry: Fourth Street to 10th Street; East Warren Street: Highway 148 to Seventh Street; Fifth Street: Roseberry to East Barnard Street; and 10th Street: Highway 246 to Roseberry. As of the meeting date, the street fund has $53,493.

Bird hasn’t been able to get MoDOT to agree to repair the easement from Highway 148 onto the city streets. The exit from the highway onto Barnard Street is covered with potholes.

The bid for $12,275 for a Country Clipper mower was approved. The 2015 mower will be used as a trade-in. Bird said O’Riley was comfortable that the city can write a check for the total amount and not do monthly payments.