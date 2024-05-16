At the May 6 Pickering City Council meeting, the newest alderman, Brennon Allen, along with Mayor Charles Smith were sworn in.

The official election results were reviewed.

The only bid received for mowing service for this year was from Brennon Allen Mowing Service. It was for $135 per mowing for all properties and was approved by the council with Allen abstaining. He has acquired liability insurance from Hart Insurance, Hopkins.

He also submitted his first bill for mowing on April 11, 17, 24 and May 1 and clean up around the parks from the recent storms.

The city hasn’t received a bid from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City. When it comes, the city has approximately $25,000 to spend, including $10,000 from the ARPA funds. Streets that need the most attention will be selected until the limit is reached.

The land for the city park across the street from the community building was originally donated by Jim Ware. The council would like to change the name to Kevin Leedom Park because of the work the late alderman had done restoring it. Smith will contact JC Ware to determine if it’s ok with the family to change the name.

The sewer plant was discussed. It was decided to use some of the ARPA funds to buy extra parts for sewer pump repairs. The pumps the city uses have been discontinued and there is concern on how long replacement parts will be available.

The piping installed at the sewer plant has been completed and the system is running. This is to reduce the ammonia amounts in the water released into the river. At this point, the city is waiting to test to see if the recirculating of the water helps to reduce the ammonia.

The New Nodaway Humane Society contract was reviewed. The aldermen decided to stay with the monthly visit by the humane society and to pay the increased cost of $30 per month for the monthly visits.

Raising the sewer rates will be taken up at the June meeting.

Alderman Julie Blane resigned at the end of the meeting effective Monday, June 3. City Clerk Milt Sovereign is training her to take over his job as city clerk.