Northwest Missouri State University has announced winter break hours for community members at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

The Hughes Fieldhouse will open from 9 am to 3 pm, December 26-30. Access to the facility at these times is free and available to individuals of all ages with a signed waiver; children under the age of 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Additionally, the facility will open to community members for walking between 8 am and 1 pm, January 2-5. Patrons must present their Maryville Parks and Recreation membership card for community walking hours.

All visitors should park in lots 62 south of the Hughes Fieldhouse and enter through the Connections Bank entrance, where they will be asked to sign a waiver.

The Hughes Fieldhouse’s normal hours resume Monday, Jan. 8, in conjunction with the start of the university’s spring semester.

Opened in the fall of 2018, the Hughes Fieldhouse represents the single largest public-private partnership in the university’s history. The $21 million, 137,250 square-foot facility, which includes a 90-yard turf field for a variety of activities and a 300-meter track, is designed to serve a multitude of social, recreational and economic needs for the university and the region.