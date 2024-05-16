The Nodaway News Leader’s 11th Annual Photo Contest will be accepting entries through Friday, June 14.

“We welcome entries from all ages and pictures from a variety of subject matters,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner.

The entry submission deadline is 3 pm, Friday, June 14. The NNL is requesting an 8×10 photograph and a digital copy either on a USB drive or emailed to nnl@nodawaynews.com. There are six categories this year: people, places, nature, black and white, digital enhancement and Nodaway County landmarks. This category could include facilities, icons, natural structures and other items that would denote Nodaway County.

There are two divisions for submission by age: 18 and older and 17 and younger. Each entrant is limited to one photo per category.

The NNL crew is reminding photographers that photos not be digitally or otherwise enhanced or altered except for the digital enhancement category. Also, it is requested the prints not be matted or framed. Both a print copy and a digital copy of each submission is required.

Prizes will be awarded. First place in each division and category will receive $20, with second and third places receiving certificates. The Nodaway News Leader Grand Prize Winner will receive $100.

Winners will be announced in the NNL’s annual Nodaway County Fair edition with the winning photographs to be displayed in the newspaper’s front window during the Nodaway County Fair, July 11-13. All entrants grant the NNL the right to use their photographs in future advertisements, displays, publications and social media.

For further contest rules and regulations, please consult nodawaynews.com, the paper’s Facebook page, photo contest print advertisements or by phone at 660.562.4747.