As COVID-19 has upended most of our lives, we all tend to think about those less fortunate.

Members of We Gotchya! often think of the children at House of Hope, a community school and support network in Williamson, Haiti.

Because the organization supplies girls at House of Hope with reusable, cotton menstrual pads, there has grown an attachment to these children from the members.

The product list has added hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to the list the group will be sending to Haiti.

Maryville’s Board Game Cafe, located at 324 North Main Street, will continue to keep the group’s donation basket in their cafe, ready to accept donations.

Bayo Joakim plans to visit House of Hope in December, and that is when these donations will reach Haiti.

“Keep in mind that Joakim will be putting this product in checked luggage, so containers that are medium size are best,” said Helen Konstantopoulos, publicity/social media coordinator.

We Gotchya! supports menstruation-related issues in northwest Missouri and Williamson, Haiti. The group supplies feminine products in schools, community partners and the Northwest Missouri State University’s food pantry. The members make and supply reusable, cotton menstrual pads to the House of Hope Haiti, an orphanage started by two Maryville, residents, Joakim and Mike Bellamy.