PGA Golfers Map, 2020

“Last week the PGA (Professional Golfers Association) Golf Championship was played in San Francisco. The first of golf’s three major championships played this year. Of the Top 500 golfers in the World Weekly Rankings, 162 or 32% are from the United States. The next five countries account for 181 or 36% with Britain (57), South Africa (40), Australia (31), Japan (28) and South Korea (25). This map examines the U.S. golfers per capita, based on their hometown states. Rural states tend to produce more per capita. This may be related to accessibility of golf courses and the opportunity to play within given states.”