2025 FSA county committee nomination period open

The Nodaway County Farm Service Agency Committee (FSA) election for the Local Administrative Area (LAA) of Independence, Jackson and Polk Townships will be held this year with the nomination period opening from June 16 until they close August 1.

Eligible voters have the right to nominate candidates of their choice. Nomination forms may be obtained at the Nodaway County FSA office.

Each form submitted must be:

• limited to one nominee,

• signed by the nominee, indicating willingness to serve, if elected,

• postmarked or delivered to the county FSA office no later than August 1.

Any nominee should be currently engaged in the operation of a farm or ranch and be well qualified for committee work.

A producer is eligible to be a county FSA committee member if the producer lives in Independence, Jackson or Polk Townships up for election and is an eligible voter. County FSA committee members may not hold positions in certain farm and commodity organizations if these positions pose a conflict of interest with FSA duties. These positions include functional offices such as president, vice president, secretary and positions on boards or executive committees. Additional information of eligibility to hold office may be obtained at the county FSA office.

The duties of county FSA committee member include:

• informing farmers and ranchers of the purpose and provisions of the FSA programs,

• keeping the state FSA committee informed of their townships conditions,

• recommending needed changes in farm programs,

• participating in county meetings as necessary,

• performing other duties as assigned by the state FSA committee.

Those who are currently serving on the county FSA committee, their townships and their terms: Martin From, Jefferson, Washington, Grant, White Cloud, Hughes, Monroe Townships, term ends December 2027; Darla Roberts, Lincoln, Atchison, Hopkins, Union, Nodaway, Green Townships, term ends December 2026 and Clinton Schmitz, Polk, Jackson, Independence Townships, term ends December 2025.