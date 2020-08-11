Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments during the month of July.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 2.

Critical: none

Non-Critical: Equipment needs to be properly maintained and bins labeled; cooling/freezing units provided with accurate, conspicuous thermometer; wiping cloths should be stored in sanitizer for non-food contact surfaces; excessibe frost buildup in ice cream freezer; mildew on upper portion of ice chest of ice machine, corrected on site; tubs/pans without handles used as scoops and can opener dirty, corrected on site; floor in walk-in freezer dirty; food safety training needed; damaged screen on south door.

Casey’s General Store, 1925 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 2.

Critical: Cold food hold at 41 degrees or less.

Non-Critical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature, cooler emptied, corrected on site.

Burny’s Sports Bar, 301 North Market, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 6.

Critical: None

Non-Critical: Food not protected from contamination with storage on floor; cooling/freezing units provided with accurate, conspicuous thermometer; mildew on walk-in cooler ceiling; broken floor tiles in walk-in cooler.

Tuck Point Bar & Grill, 101 South Main, Ravenwood, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 7.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Box of hinged lid containers stored on floor by ice machine, corrected on site; no handwashing signage at bar handsink, corrected on site; excessive frost in Woods upright freezer; discussed need for backflow device before floor heat boiler is put into operation.

HyVee Grocery, 1217 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 8.

Critical: Shelled eggs not stored at correct temperature and stored above air curtain, corrected on site; other cold food not stored at proper temperatures.

Non-Critical: Fruit freezer section with a bad door/door seal allowing for frost buildup.

HyVee Deli, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Follow up inspection on July 8.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Rusty shelving and cardboard over shelves in open case cooler; thermometer missing in units and one built in thermometer not working.

B&G Catering, 203 East Bishop, Ravenwood, low priority

Routine inspection on July 9.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Not all refrigerators have thermometers.

Subway 7325, 524 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 13.

Critical: None..

Non-Critical: Case of tomatoes on floor, not all refrigerator units have thermometers; top inside of microwave is dirty.

Taco Johns, 1015 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 13.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Bad door seals on prep table refrigerator; bad back door seal; refrigerator units missing thermometers.

HyVee Bakery, 1217 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 14.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Bin labeled brown sugar had regular sugar; sifter handle in donut sugar and cup with no handle used for scoop in powdered sugar bin; three-bay sink drain leaking onto floor.

HyVee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 14.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer; back panel of walk-in cooler ice pushing through seal, loose from ceiling; broken tile in doorway by floor bins; floor dirty under and behind cabinets.

HyVee Dining, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 14.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Not all refrigerator units have thermometers; bad door seal on prep table refrigerator and daybreak and decaf coffee dispensers and Coca Cola machine; ice dispenser dirty; single service knives stored on floor, corrected on site; pitted floor and dirty under equipment.

McDonalds, 1106 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 16.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Excessive frost buildup in walk-in freezer; broken tiles by fryer and by bun storage; self serve, dine-in and play place temporary closed.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 16.

Critical: Date marking – PHFs need marked, to be used within seven days from date prepared; spray bottle of bleach unlabeled, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Box of plastic lids stored on backroom floor; no signage on three handsinks, corrected on site; conspicuous thermometer not located in refrigerator units; bad door seal on upright freezer and prep table refrigerator, plus door spring worn; ceiling tile misplaced above water heater and missing above electric panel.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1622 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 16.

Critical: Backflow device on mop sink faucet has been removed and plugged off.

Non-Critical: Rusty rack on Traulsen reach-in cooler and backroom handsink faucet dripping; unused ice maker dirty, also floor and corners by walk-in unit by water heater.

Maryville Aquatic Center, 504 North Laura, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 17.

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: No sanitizer test strips.

Mozingo Lake Recreation Golf, 25055 Liberty Road, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 17.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No signage at handsink, corrected on site; ice scoop handle in ice, corrected on site.

William Coy’s, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 17.

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Boxes of beef on floor in walk-in freezer; not all refrigerator units have thermometers; vents towards dishwasher dirty.

The Stable Pub and Grub, 424 4th Street, Barnard, low priority

Routine inspection on July 20.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No signage at restroom handsink.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on July 21.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Not all cooling/freezing units have thermometers, corrected on site; can opener dirty, corrected on site.

Subway, 33214, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 23.

Critical: Warewashing sanitizer too weak, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at backroom handsink; not all refrigeration units have thermometers.

Back 40 BBQ, 322 East First Street, Maryville

Routine inspection on July 23.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

The Power House, 424 North Buchanan, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 24.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage, corrected on site; no test strips for sanitizer.

Walmart Grocery, 1605 South Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 27.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Not all refrigerator units have thermometers; holes in warehouse walls.

Walmart Deli, 1605 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on July 27.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Walmart Bakery, 1605 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on July 27.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Ceiling tiles missing above three-bay sink.