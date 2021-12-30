Wanda Louise Pierson Hayden, 85, Worth, formerly of Nodaway Co., died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry. She was born Oct. 31, 1936, in a farm house one mile north of Quitman, the only child of Ernest Lee Pierson and Louie Marjorie Garner Pierson. Her family lived on a number of different farmsteads and she attended the rural elementary schools of Lone Valley, Sunrise and Ireland. In 1954, she graduated from Pickering High School after spending part of her junior year attending the Woodland, WA, High School. When her parents moved from Washington to southern California, she returned to Pickering for her senior year and lived with Bertha C. Ingels Neal, assisting with household chores.

On Dec. 21, 1953, in Orange, CA, she was united in marriage to Harold E. Hayden, and during his pursuit of a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in Columbia, she worked for the University of Missouri in the Accounting and Statistics Department of the School of Business and Public Administration and then for two Food and Nutrition specialists at the Missouri Extension Service. Upon Dr. Hayden’s graduation in June 1958, they and their 13-month-old son, Jeffrey, settled at Barnard. Many days and nights followed serving the veterinary needs of surrounding communities and making friends, totaling 44 years of business.

Services were 11 am, Thursday, December 30 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, December 29 at the funeral home. The family also received friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Ministerial Alliance, Inc.