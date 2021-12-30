Garnette M. Hawk Treese, 78, Maryville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

Garnette was born on August 23, 1943, in Sheridan to George B. and Margaret E. (Miller) Hawk. She had lived in Redding, IA, and Ravenwood. She was a graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School and member of the United Methodist Church in Ravenwood.

She had worked at Conception Abbey and later at St. Francis Hospital working as a respiratory therapist and an x-ray technician.

She married Bill Treese on September 2, 1961, in Platte City. He survives of the home.

Mrs. Treese has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

The Memorial Service will be at 11 am, Friday, December 31 at Price Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials to Oak Lawn Cemetery or The Ministry Center.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.