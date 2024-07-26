Donald Lee Parker, 86, Conception Jct, died Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Worth County Convalescent Center, Grant City.

He was born November 20, 1937, in Emporia, KS, to Roy and Margaret Heaney Parker. He graduated from the Wentworth Military Academy, Lexington, and then attended college in Ft. Collins, CO, before joining the United States Marine Corps. He later earned his BS degree in geology from the University of Missouri/Kansas City.

On September 20, 1997, he married Geraldine “Gerry” Hilsenbeck.

Mr. Parker retired as a major from the Marines after 14 years of service.

Overland Park, KS, Laura (Doug) Floersch, Olathe, KS, Melissa Parker, Hilo, HI; stepchildren, Terri (Tom) McBrien, Conception, JR (Paula) Bradshaw, Maryville, Lisa Nielson, Maryville, Christi Bradshaw, Maryville, and Melissa (Mike) Wilmes, Conception Jct; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

Mr. Parker’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Services will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. or a charity of the donor’s choice.

