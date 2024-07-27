At the July 18 Skidmore City Council meeting, discussion was held on receiving the Gladys Rickard Trust matching grant of $15,000 for new playground equipment at Little People’s Park in Skidmore.

Various ideas were discussed but nothing was decided. Those who are interested in donating for the playground equipment should contact Skidmore City Hall.

Alderman Kim Fetterer has been looking for a city attorney who charges less than the current one.

Because Byrne & Jones Construction St. Louis, was selected for the Lead Service Line Inventory project, and was not the lowest bidder, the current city attorney submitted a letter to MoDNR to bypass the lowest bid.

The July 1 through June 30, 2025 budget was reviewed and accepted. It is based on the current year’s budget.