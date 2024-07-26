Darrell E. Charles, Sr., 83, Skidmore, died Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born February 18, 1941, to Lawrence and Mary Freece Charles. He was a graduate of Nodaway Holt High School.

He married Laniss K. Kallauner.

Mr. Charles had worked for Newton Brothers in Skidmore, and later McGregore Furniture and Mattress in Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, July 27 at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham.

