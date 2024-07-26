Marian Jean John Everhart, 90, Skidmore, died Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at her home.

She was born August 19, 1933, in Peru, NE, to Albert Wendell and Alice Lucile Strait John. She had lived in the Skidmore area since 1955, and previously lived in Corning, IA. She received her bachelor of science in education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On April 15, 1956, she married William Ezra Everhart, Jr. at the United Methodist Church in Burlington Jct. They were married over 37 years before his passing in 1993.

Mrs. Everhart taught elementary school for over 42 years in Skidmore, later the Nodaway-Holt School District.

Her memberships included the United Methodist Church, Skidmore, Skidmore Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Missouri Girls State, Missouri State Teacher Association, Nodaway County Retired Teachers Association, American Legion Auxiliary, Widowed Persons Service, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, Skidmore Community Betterment, DAR, Rosa Ann Hospital Auxiliary, and Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 3, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, August 2, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Birthday Book Program, or to the school library, to use as the librarian sees fit, at the Nodaway-Holt Elementary School, 409 Hickory Street, Maitland,

MO 64466.

