By Morgan Guyer

Recently, Erin Walker put forward a plan to honor her late husband, Troy and the family towing/auto body shop business.

The Maryville business was started by his uncle Willis Walker in 1963. After a month’s long process, she has finally received an answered prayer.

Erin got the idea of donating one of the business’ old tow trucks to a museum. The truck was a primary piece of equipment that Bill Walker, who took over the business from his dad, Willis, valued as a family member before selling the towing operation/body shop to Troy in 2017.

Since the shop closed recently, Erin has been hard at work attempting to donate the 1969 Chevy C/50 that has been in the family since around 1971-72. According to Bill, Willis bought the wrecked truck, repaired it, and it has been in the Walker’s business family ever since.

The month’s long process of finding a new home for the truck hasn’t been easy. Many museums in Missouri were full, but she never gave up. She continued to reach out to other museums. Finally, a call from the International Towing and Recovery Museum in Chattanooga, TN, brought some good news. The museum was interested in adding the truck to its inventory due to its history. Erin doesn’t know exactly when the truck will be on display as the journey to the museum’s visitors’ floor space is long.

Erin is glad as she believes it is a great way to honor Troy and Willis, plus it will allow for past employees and family members to visit and see it on display.

repaired it, and it has been in the Walker’s business family ever since.

The month’s long process of finding a new home for the truck hasn’t been easy. Many museums in Missouri were full, but she never gave up. She continued to reach out to other museums. Finally, a call from the International Towing and Recovery Museum in Chattanooga, TN, brought some good news. The museum was interested in adding the truck to its inventory due to its history. Erin doesn’t know exactly when the truck will be on display as the journey to the museum’s visitors’ floor space is long.

Erin is glad as she believes it is a great way to honor Troy and Willis, plus it will allow for past employees and family members to visit and see it on display.