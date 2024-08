Local 26 Freedom of Road Riders®, Maryville, has weekly informal motorcycle rides to which all motorcyclists are invited to join in. The rides start at 6 pm, Tuesdays, from Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville. Upcoming destinations are: August 6, Wild Bill’s, Rulo, NE; August 13, Bar and Grill, New Market, IA; August 20, Jay’s Pizza, Clarinda, IA; and August 27, Toad Hollar, Mound City.