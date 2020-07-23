Vivien G. Hull, 94, Maryville, formerly of Elmo, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born March 28, 1926, in Drury, to Urgil and Florence Stephens Firrell. She attended high school in Ava.

On July 31, 1947, she married Bobbie T. “Bob” Hull in Tarkio. He preceded her in death.

Services were held Tuesday, July 21 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials can be made to the High Prairie Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.