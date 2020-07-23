By Kathryn Rice

Maryville Florists has been a community staple since 1967 offering fresh and silk flower arrangements for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, funerals, proms, graduations and other important events in area residents’ lives.

Under the guidance of the current owner of 17 years, Keitha Clapp, the shop has expanded to include gifts and features the wares of a dozen local craftspeople. These gifts range between wooden quilt blocks by Levi Miller to macrame wall hangings by Sarah Hertzog, with many treasures in between.

It also features Willow Tree gifts, candy bouquets, plants and custom silk arrangements. Clapp and her staff will make the silk arrangements to match a photo or the couches and/or drapes in customer’s living rooms.

“Our customers,” Clapp said are the important part of her business. “We get really close to our customers. We love taking care of and being included in the important moments in their lives.”

Maryville Florists has a vase recycling program. For every five vases brought into the shop, Clapp will donate $2 to a local charity. She rotates between The Ministry Center, Nodaway County Senior Center and North Star Advocacy Center.

Clapp said the shop has been getting flower deliveries reliably through the COVID-19 pandemic. The floral experts are currently working on flowers for proms and graduations, a situation Clapp said is unusual for the summer.

She has added curbside pick up to facilitate her customers’ needs and offers delivery throughout Nodaway County for an additional fee. Maryville Florists will also arrange flower delivery in other cities and states for its customers’ convenience.

Located at 214 North Main Street, Maryville Florists hours are 8:30 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday.