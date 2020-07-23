Ellen Margaret Gallagher, 83, Maryville, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

She was born May 28, 1937, in Maryville, to Fred and Margaret Growney Stiens. She graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

On November 21, 1959, she married Donald Gallagher at the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, July 21 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to St. Gregory Catholic Church school.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.