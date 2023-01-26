Virginia Marie Kelley Lett, 95, Maryville, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born on October 16, 1927, in Pickering, to Orlen Oliver and Mattie Marie Clayton Kelley. She graduated from Pickering High School, and took business classes in St. Joseph.

On October 6, 1950, she married Lincoln James “LJ” Lett at the home of her brother. He preceded her in death August 8, 1987.

Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, January 27 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to services.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

