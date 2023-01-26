Shirley F. Wedlock, 90, Mesa, AZ, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ.

She was born March 6, 1932, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Dr. Roy V. and Veda Hull Canon. She attended school in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1950.

On December 25, 1951, she married Leroy L. Wedlock at the First Christian Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death September 8, 2013.

Mrs. Wedlock worked for the Don Robey Insurance Agency and was the executive secretary of the Nodaway County United Way. She and her husband opened and were longtime operators of Leroy’s Store of Colors Decorating Center in Maryville.

Services will be at 10 am, Monday, January 30 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Medical Center Auxiliary/Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

