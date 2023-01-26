Dale Eugene Wray, 67, Pickering, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born in Clarinda, IA, to Henry and Goldie M. McNeese Wray. He had lived all his life in the area.

On May 31, 1976, he married Donna Sue Auffert at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mr. Wray worked with his dad at Wray Salvage in Pickering. When his dad retired, he became the owner and operator and retired 26 years later.

Mr. Wray’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am, on Friday, January 29 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.

