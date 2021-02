Mary Virginia Allen, 96, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Shiloh Nursing and Rehab Center, Springdale, AR.

She was born May 4, 1924, in Maryville, to Joseph and Mary Bea O’Riley. She was a graduate of Skidmore High School.

She was married to Clifford E Allen who preceded her in death.

