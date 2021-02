Glen Allen “Butch” Major, 72, Maryville, died Thursday, February 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 3, 1948, in Maryville, to Charles and Anna Mae Schmidt Major. He graduated from Maryville High School.

Mr. Major’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

His cremains will be buried near his parents in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, at a later date.

