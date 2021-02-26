It’s been a year like no other, but the #SingingSpoofhounds at Maryville High School have still found a way to make music and promote the arts in northwest Missouri.

The MHS Vocal Music Department has announced the annual Sweet Sounds concert will be held at 7 pm, Friday, February 26 and at 7:30 pm, Saturday, February 27 in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is traditionally held during the spring semester to showcase the school’s two show choirs, Spectrum and Illumination, while also providing an opportunity for vocal music students to showcase solos and small group numbers “from the screen and stage”.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, MHS is limiting seating to approximately 50 percent of the PAC capacity. All tickets will be assigned seating to ensure proper social distancing, and appropriate face coverings will be required at all times.

Vanessa Parsons, director of vocal music at MHS, noted the Sweet Sounds concert is something the students are especially looking forward to this year.

“The arts have really taken a beating during COVID. Our practice time has been limited, and all of the performing arts groups are sharing the school’s large spaces. Sweet Sounds is giving our students a little bit of normalcy during this unusual year, and I think they are all anxious to get on stage and do what they love,” said Parsons.

Tickets to the Sweet Sounds concert are $7, and may be purchased online or at the door. Seating is limited on a first come, first-serve basis. To purchase tickets online, please visit the #SingingSpoofhounds Facebook page at facebook.com/ SingingSpoofhounds. Theater doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.