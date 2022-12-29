Vincent Richard Sullivan, 78, Conception, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

He was born January 9, 1944, in Maryville, to Alfred E. Sullivan and Ruth C. Wonderly Sullivan. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception Jct. and lived his entire life in the Nodaway County area.

On September 3, 1966, he married Mary Kay Protzman at St. Columba Parrish.

Mr. Sullivan served his country in the Missouri National Guard. He spent his entire 54-year career in the printing industry at Conception Abbey Printery, Meade Corporation, Oxley Printing and NPG Printing.

A parish rosary will be held at 5:30 pm, Thursday, December 29 at St. Columba Church with visitation to follow from 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 am, Friday, December 30 at St. Columba Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Conception Abbey; Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration of Clyde; or St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.