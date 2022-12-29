Eula Hunt, 62, Platte City, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

She was born August 17, 1960, in Albany, to Eugene Benjamin and Hopah Loraine Campbell Pritchett. She was a 1978 graduate of the Albany R-III High School. In 1982, she graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

On July 30, 1982, she married Mac Hunt in Raytown.

Mrs. Hunt began working for McCormick Distillery in Weston, in 1983 where she served as customer service/distribution manager.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, December 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke’s Hospice House.

