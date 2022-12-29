Jim Gipe, 96, Grant City, formerly of Elmo, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Orilla’s Way.

He was born June 11, 1926, in Burlington Jct., to Clarence Edward and Rosa Belle Tillman Gipe.

He attended Burlington Jct High School.

On January 16, 1949, he married Bonnie Jean McIntyre in Elmo.

Mr. Gipe served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer.

Services will be at 1 pm, Friday, December 30 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may pay their respects after 9 am on Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.