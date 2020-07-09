Vincent Aloysius Schieber, 62, Maryville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 24, 1958, in Maryville, to Leo A. and Eulalia Merrigan Schieber. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception Jct, and later earned a bachelor of science in agriculture from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On August 29, 1980, he married Jeannie Marie Protzman at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Fr. Albert Bruecken, OSB, will be the celebrant.

The family will be at the church at 10 am, for visitation prior to the service for those who wish to come early or can’t attend the mass.

Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Donation can be made to the American Red Cross.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.