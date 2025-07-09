On June 18 the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc. board met to handle senior center business.

Administrator Mia Nelson presented the fiscal year 2026 proposed budget for the center. Estimated income for the Angel Program was $16,000 and operating income was $349,880. Estimated expenses for Angel Program’s meal cost was $45,500 and operating was $344,145.83. A deficit of -$23,765.83 was projected for the fiscal year of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

The budget doesn’t include grants. Nelson needs the proposed budget to apply for grants.

Nelson said the senior center would receive $19,000 from United Way. She had requested $20,000. The Maryville Host Lions donated $2,750 above its Angel Program donation to the center.

Investment funds were compared from Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri and Edward Jones.

Nelson asked if she should let CDs roll over or should she contact the board members. It was decided Nelson would contact the board if there is a large change.

Board President Carolyn Franks said another year had been completed, the celebration was held to showcase the upgrades to the building and parking lot. All improvements have been paid. The senior center showed a profit in only two months this past year, which she states definitely proves it is a non-profit. Franks is proud of the fact the senior center has always been able to pay its bills.

The part to repair the air conditioner was expected to arrive the week of June 23.

The proposed holidays for fiscal year 26 were approved. These include a paid holiday for the employee’s birthday and work anniversary; Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Day, and a floating holiday on December 26; New Year’s Day and a floating holiday, January 2, 2026; President’s Day, Good Friday, and Memorial Day.

During May, meal counts averaged 32 for congregate or dine-in meals during the 21 days the senior center was open. Home-delivered meals averaged 67 per day for May.