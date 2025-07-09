This year the Nodaway County Fair Quilt Show is organized and sponsored by Ferluknat Farm and held at The Rose Theater, 118 West Third Street, Maryville.

Registration will be from 2 to 6 pm, Wednesday, July 9 at The Rose Theater. Judging will be at 10 am, Thursday, July 10. Categories are handstitched assembled, machine assembled, baby, art including fiber, photo, T-shirt, deco topstitch, youth 12 and under, youth 13 to 18, small projects and not judged for display only.

There will be a people’s choice winner and an overall winner. The quilt show will be open for viewing, 5 to 9 pm, Thursday and Friday, July 10 and 11; and 3 to 7 pm, Saturday, July 12 at The Rose Theater. Quilts can be picked up beginning at 7 pm, Saturday.

Ferluknat Farms will have two quilts for two different winners in its raffle to raise funds for The Rose Theatre. The monochromatic sampler is in the midst of being finished as of the taking on these photos but will be completed in time for the fair. The quilts were made by the Ferluknat Farm Floozies.

The tickets are $1 each, six tickets for $5 or 13 tickets for $10 and are available at Ferluknat Farm, 805 South Main, Maryville and during the fair when the quilt exhibit is open. The winners will be announced at 6 pm, Saturday, July 12.