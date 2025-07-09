This year the Nodaway  County Fair Quilt Show is  organized and sponsored by  Ferluknat Farm and held at  The Rose Theater, 118 West  Third Street, Maryville. 

Registration will be from  2 to 6 pm, Wednesday, July 9  at The Rose Theater. Judging  will be at 10 am, Thursday,  July 10. Categories are handstitched assembled, machine  assembled, baby, art including fiber, photo, T-shirt,  deco topstitch, youth 12 and  under, youth 13 to 18, small  projects and not judged for  display only. 

There will be a people’s  choice winner and an overall  winner. The quilt show will  be open for viewing, 5 to 9  pm, Thursday and Friday,  July 10 and 11; and 3 to 7  pm, Saturday, July 12 at The  Rose Theater. Quilts can be  picked up beginning at 7 pm,  Saturday. 

Ferluknat Farms will have  two quilts for two different  winners in its raffle to raise  funds for The Rose Theatre.  The monochromatic sampler  is in the midst of being  finished as of the taking on  these photos but will be completed in time for the fair.  The quilts were made by the  Ferluknat Farm Floozies. 

The tickets are $1 each,  six tickets for $5 or 13 tickets  for $10 and are available at  Ferluknat Farm, 805 South  Main, Maryville and during the fair when the quilt  exhibit is open. The winners  will be announced at 6 pm,  Saturday, July 12.

