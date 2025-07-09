Registration for the 35th Annual St. Francis Classic is now open.

The tournament is set for Friday, August 22 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course. Funds raised from this year’s tournament will support the purchase of new, state-of-the-art 3D mammography equipment at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. More than 2,500 women receive their mammograms at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville each year. This new equipment aids in early detection, leading to better outcomes.

This year’s honorary host is Jeanne Pierson. Ten years after battling breast cancer at age 50, she faced a second diagnosis earlier this year; this time, a more invasive cancer caught early thanks to advanced 3D imaging at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

“Early detection and my care team made all the difference,” Pierson said. “You’re never alone at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, they treat you like their only patient.”

Her experience underscores the importance of annual mammograms and state-of-the-art technology. Jeanne now advocates for continued investment in advanced equipment to ensure early diagnosis for others in Northwest Missouri.