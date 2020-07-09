Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, associate commissioner; Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Commissioner Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/2/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: invoice to Snyder and Associates; county clerk fee report; requisitions: assessor to Devnet for computer license and support; sheriff to MO-Haug Communications, Inc. for equipment; accounts payables, checks #76498-76520.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission for Evergy Missouri West and updated Census 2020 numbers that are also listed on the county website.

A quorum of the Consolidated 911 Board met in the office of the county commission. Board members present were Tye Parsons and Ben Lipiec for the city and Bill Walker and Bob Stiens for the county. Not present were Matt Johnson, Chris Burns and Bill Florea. Also present were Keith Wood and Jessica Sigman from Maryville Public Safety, Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager, Sheriff Randy Strong and Sergeant Scott Wedlock of the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. Updates were given by McDanel and Sigman on training, proposed go-live dates and open house. A discussion of a name was held. Walker made a motion to adopt the name of Northwest Regional Communications. Stiens seconded the motion. All were in favor.

Jenkins gave the commission the taxing entity applications she has received so far. The commission reviewed the completed applications for Phase I of Nodaway County CARES Act Funds for approval. The following entities were approved: Nodaway County, $6,190.03; West Nodaway R-I School, $11,507.08; Nodaway County Ambulance District, $9,512.94; City of Skidmore, $3,302.37; Jefferson C-123 School, $12,375.89; Nodaway-Holt School, $10,143.15; City of Maryville, $9,515.66; City of Maryville, the new PS dispatch medical software and training, $50,128.34. The total to pay out for Phase I was $112,675.46.

A call from Mark Musson, attorney, with questions regarding the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) ordinance from 2011 with Enel – White Cloud Wind project. Musson asked for information on any amendments or changes to the original Ordinance #10122011 that had been made from 2011 to present. The commission consulted with Josh McKim at Nodaway County Economic Development. No known changes.

The commission met with Maggie Viles, Kone, to look over the elevators at the Administration Center and Courthouse for an estimate for service and maintenance.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Road #718 and #719 in Grant Township, Road #1000, #999 and #1041 in Washington Township as well as Bridge #1039 and BRO Bridge #61 in Washington Township.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn until 7/9/2020.