Shirley A. Laughlin, 85, Maryville, died April 23, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, KS.

She was born October 8, 1934, near Guilford, to Adah and CH “Conk” Farnan. She graduated from Stanberry High School in 1952. She received a bachelor of science degree in home economics from Mount St. Scholastica College, Atchison, KS in 1956.

On May 25, 1957, she married Robert “Bob” Laughlin, at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception, Conception. He preceded her in death in 1995.

A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 am Saturday, July 18 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, July 17 at Price Funeral Home.

Her service will be live streamed at the church website at stgregorysmaryville.org.

