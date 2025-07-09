The winners of the Nodaway News Leader’s 12th Annual Photo Contest have been announced.

The Grand Prize was awarded to Alyssa Goodspeed, Maryville, with her Adult level, People entry of “Through the Flowers.” Her prize was a crisp $100 bill.

Goodspeed also garnered a first place in Digital Enhancement, with the photo of “Small Curiosity.”Second place was given to Dawn Lindsey, Maryville, for “Pumpkin Barn Quilt” and third went to Jessica Wallace, Maryville for “Maryville Skies.”

In the Adult Black and White category, Goodspeed earned first with “Grandpa and His Hired Hand.” Second place went to “Old Barn near Coin, IA” from Wallace.

Lindsey took first place with her Nature photo, “Butterfly.” Second was awarded to Goodspeed with “The Best Jungle Gym,” while third went to Hadley Cline, Maryville, with “Donkey munching on leaves”

In the County Landmarks category, “Catolpa” taken by Lindsey was the first place winner and Wallace took second with “Wind turbine taken near Clearmont.”

Wallace had the first place award with “Tree at Mozingo” in the Places category. Roxanne Coffelt, Skidmore, had second with “Skidmore’s Morning Beauty’ and third went to Susan Dye, Cedar Bluff, IA, with her “Tears from Heaven” photo.

The adult People category saw Wallace lead with first for “Splash Park Fun. Second went to Jessie Smith, Maryville for “What a Night! Ya’ll Come Back Next Year!” Third was awarded to Lindsey for “Rainbow Lorikeets.”

The youth division saw several entries from the 18 and younger crowd.

Emily Bax, Maryville, won first with her Black & White, “Big Beef.” Second in that category went to Elayna Wendle, Conception Jct., for “In Flight,” and third was won by Elley Cline, Maryville, with her photo “Black & White Cat in Black & White.”

In the People category, Heath Coffelt, Skidmore had “Let Me Get a Closer Look” for first prize.

Coffelt also received first place for his “Don’t Worry, Be Hoppy!” photo in the nature category. Second went to Elley Cline’s “Squirrels” and Kinley Salinas, Graham, received third with “Red Flower.”

Elley Cline, earned a first in Places category with “Chicago Skyscrapers;” second went to Wendle for “ Through the Gorge.” The third place was “Windmills at Sunrise” from Salinas.

The County Landmarks category for youth won another first for Elley Cline with “On Colden Pond.” She also won first in the Digital Enhancement category with “The Kissing Bridge” and second went to Bax with “Two Red Cows.” Third was awarded to Wendle with “Rocky Sunset.”

All first places received $20 while second and third awardees were presented certificates.

“The NNL would like to thank each person who entered our contest this year. We invite all the Nodaway County Fair goers to drop by the NNL office and see some of the photo entries in our windows,” said Kay Wilson, Publisher-owner.