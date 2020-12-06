AL, Scout Troops host breakfast

American Legion Post 100 will host a breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, December 6 at the post, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. Sponsored by the post and Scout Troops 190 and 74, the breakfast features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and milk.

Cost is $8 for adults; children six and under are $5. Carry-out is available. Proceeds will go to support veterans and Boy Scout programs.

Parnell AL to hold breakfast

American Legion Post 528 is holding a freewill donation pancake breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, December 6 at the post.