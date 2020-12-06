Showing thanks for a job well done is an easy gift to give this holiday season, and one Maryville resident is encouraging others to do just that.

“There are more than 500 employees who work at the Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville, and I think it would be absolutely terrific if we could thank each and every one for all their hard work during this pandemic,” Kelley Baldwin said.

With the hospital’s blessing, Baldwin is promoting a caregiver card shower now through the end of the year. Community members are invited to share a note of thanks, a letter of gratitude or a caring card with a hospital employee. The cards should be sent to the St. Francis Foundation, which will share those cards and notes with its Maryville hospital employees.

“I’ve got a pile of cards ready to fill out, and I’m even going to throw in a gift card or two to bring a little joy to someone who needs it,” said Baldwin. “For those who aren’t comfortable shopping in a store right now, a handwritten note or letter is just as great. The message is what matters the most, and that message is that you care about all they are going through, about their exhaustion, their stress and their commitment to getting us through this pandemic safely. We become better people when we lift up others. We become a better community, a better society when we honor those who help us.”

Cards should be sent to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation, in care of Megan Jennings, 2016 South Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.

For more information, please contact Jennings at 660.562.7933.